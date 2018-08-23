× Seattle home price acceleration slows down but it still doesn’t mean it’s easy to buy

SEATTLE – Every time Crystal Beal looks at a new home, she tries not to get attached.

“So far it’s been making offers and not ending up with a house,” Beal said.

She had her eyes on a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Seattle listed for $685,000 but so does another person.

“He came in and just gave her an offer,” Beal said.

Someone made an offer in less than two hours of Thursday’s open house. It’s a game Crystal knows all too well. But now the latest trend coming out of Zillow could give Crystal some motivation not to give up.

Seattle has seen the greatest slowdown of homes appreciating in value, dropping from number 1 to number 12.

“I call it a normalization the housing market has been so crazy over 2 to 3 years,” Zillow’s Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas said.

But the housing frenzy has already played a role in changing the demographic landscape.

Over a decade, renters surpassed homeowners in Seattle. In 2006 there were 48% renting in Seattle by 2016 it jumped to nearly 54%.

Seattle is not the only city. Everett and Tacoma have more renters than homeowners.

In 2006 Tacoma had 45% renting by 2016 renters became the majority at nearly 51%.

Everett saw rates go from 53% to nearly 57% in the same time period.

“To some degree it is true that kind of the housing affordability had made more renters to not buy but there are long term factors that pushed renters to rent for longer, younger adults today are delaying getting married, delaying starting families,” Terrazas said.

Terrazas says there are number of factors that are driving up rentership rates that could affect the kind of policies cities put in place.

“It matters because living near a city what kind of policies and priorities policymakers give to homeowners versus renters,” Terrazas said.

Crystal says although hopeful the market slow down will work in her favor, she says she hasn’t personally felt the benefits as of yet.

“So far I still haven’t seen a huge change in my experience,” Crystal said.

Zillow says although home appreciation is slowing down they do not predict a crash or home prices to decline. In fact Zillow says the market is still strong in Seattle and areas outside of Seattle is seeing even stronger gains. For example Tacoma home prices are going up by 14% annually.