Meet No. 5: Alex McGough happy to study, compete for roster spot in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. - Alex McGough is just the second quarterback drafted by Pete Carroll and John Schneider since the two came to Seattle.

The first was Russell Wilson, who McGough will be looking to play behind this season. For his part, the rookie is already talking like the Seahawks’ Pro Bowl singal caller known for his penchant for preparation.

“If you love the game and you love to do it, you study as hard as you can,” McGough said.

Taken by the Seahawks in the seventh round, McGough threw for more than 9,000 yards and 65 touchdowns in four years at Florida International.

During his senior year, he set a career high in completion percentage at 65.4 percent. He also adds mobility, finishing his college career with 16 rushing touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback said he’s ready to learn and compete for the second string quarterback position.

“Coach always says compete with yourself, not against others,” he said. “So I think we’re all just taking that in and trying to be the best and trying to get everyone around us to be even better.”

Something he said comes natural thanks to Carroll’s approach in Seattle.

“I think just the culture they’ve built here at the Seahawks,” he said, “just kind of elevates everyone’s performance.”