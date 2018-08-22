Police find 8 bodies, some dismembered, in Cancun streets

CANCUN, Mexico – At least eight bodies were found dumped in multiple locations throughout Cancun, starting just after midnight Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

In the trunk of an abandoned taxi, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman around 12:44 a.m. Proceso News reports that they appeared to have been executed.

Roughly 20 minutes later, investigators found the body of a man with his hands tied, who had been shot in the head two times, according to Proceso.

In another location, they found the remains of two people that had been dismembered and stuffed in multiple plastic bags, prosecutors said.

In two other locations, authorities found another body that had been covered with a plastic bag, as well as a man who had been shot and killed while lying on a hammock.

Officials didn’t immediately provide details about the eighth person found dead.

None of the crime scenes were located in the resort area of the tourist hotspot that extends around the Nichupté Lagoon, but on the mainland.