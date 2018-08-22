Meet No. 18: Jaron Brown brings speed, desire to compete to Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. - Jaron Brown is enjoying his transition to the Seattle Seahawks.

“Everything around here, the whole thing is compete,” he said. “That’s kind of a motto around here and I love that.”

The speedy receiver, who reportedly ran a 4.29 40-yard dash on his pro day at Clemson, has been competing for a roster spot since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

The 28-year-old from South Carolina excelled on and off the field during his four years in college. He was a two time academic All-ACC selection and a four-time ACC academic honor roll member before signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

In his five years in the desert, he caught 86 passes for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year, Brown played in all 16 games with eight starts and recorded highs in yards (477), receptions (31) and touchdowns (4).

He should fit in nicely with Seattle, adding another deep threat for quarterback Russell Wilson.

After his time with the Cardinals, Brown says he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his career and to being a part of Seahawks culture.

“I love this team,” he said.