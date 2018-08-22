Man killed in fall while hiking Oregon trail

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Ore. — A man died on Tuesday while hiking the Bridal Veil Falls Trail, according to the Corbett Fire Department.

Officials told KPTV a 64-year-old man was hiking the trail with his family when he stumbled and fell about 50 feet down into a rocky area.

The Multnomah County sheriff’s office is leading the investigation, but Corbett Fire is calling this a “tragic accident.”

Investigators said good Samaritans attempted CPR and first responders took over but they couldn’t save him.

Crews said he died at the scene.

Deputies are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

Corbett Fire said this is a very popular hiking trail and they respond to rescues and calls for help here every summer although first responders couldn’t think of any other deaths here in recent years.