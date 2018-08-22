"Central Mason Fire and Mason County Fire Districts 4, 11, 16, and Mason County Medic One are on scene of a structure fire next to a tire warehouse in the area of 1000 SE State Route 3," Mason Fire & EMS said on its Facebook page. "Please avoid the area as heavy smoke from the fire is blowing across State Route 3 and the area increasing the likelihood of collisions with other vehicles.

"Residents in the area advised to 'shelter in place' due to smoke fumes from the fire. Close windows and turn off ventilation systems or air intakes due to heavy smoke and fume particulates."

Later, Mason County Search & Rescue tweeted that some people with breathing issues should evacuate, and that heavy tire smoke could be expected for the next 12 hours, perhaps.

Per the IC, those with breathing issues in the half mile zone should evacuate, though not required. Heavy tire smoke for the next 12 hours perhaps. — Mason County SAR (@MasonCountySAR) August 23, 2018