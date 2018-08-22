Healthy Living: Back to school breakfast to jump-start the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many kids will be heading back to school in the next couple of weeks...

and now is the time to start planning meals that will set them up for success.

Doctors say that starts with a good breakfast.

Think protein, fiber and carbohydrates. Together those three things can boost mood and concentration.

You may want to try a breakfast burrito...

or a whole grain waffle with peanut butter..

or a yogurt parfait with fruit.

Avacado (considered a healthy fat) is also good on toast or eggs for a morning boost.

"the right combination of those ingredients is better for our kids," said Dr. Tina Ardon with the Mayo Clinic. "Because they release sugar over a slow period of time and help them stay fuller longer, and be able to concentrate better for school."

Dr. Ardon also says watch for added sugar in breakfast cereals... even the ones that are made from whole grains.

Studies show that people who consistently eat breakfast throughout their lives tend to be at a healthier weight.

So while you're making breakfast for the kids, make some extra for yourself.