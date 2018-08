× Child dies in Auburn apartment fire

AUBURN, Wash– A young child died in an early morning apartment fire in Auburn Wednesday.

Valley Regional Fire says firefighters responded to Clearwater Ridge Apartments on the 3700 block of Auburn Way South just after 3:00 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and confine it to one unit.

The child’s age has not been confirmed.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as we get them.