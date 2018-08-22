6.2 magnitude earthquake reported off the Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. — An earthquake and aftershock have been reported off the coast of south-central Oregon.

The United States Geological Survey says an initial quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck just after 1:30 a.m., more than 170 miles west of Coos Bay, about 220 miles southwest of Portland.

Prelim M6.2 Earthquake off the coast of Oregon Aug-22 09:31 UTC, updates https://t.co/CGpurYNHnH — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 22, 2018

Robert Sanders of the USGS says there is no tsunami threat associated with the quake. He says people as far away as Portland reported feeling the tremblor.

At 232 AM PDT, a 6.3 earthquake occurred roughly 150 miles off the coast from Reedsport, OR. No Tsunami… REPEAT, NO Tsunami is expected as a result of this quake. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 22, 2018

Dispatch with the Coos Bay police says there have been no reports of damage or injury.

The quake was located at a depth of about 6 miles.

About two hours later, an aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck the area.