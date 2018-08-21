VIDEO: Alice in Chains performs atop the Space Needle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The rock band Alice in Chains performed on the Space Needle's revolving glass floor 500 feet in the air Tuesday.

The performance was held to help promote the Aug. 24 release of the band's new album Rainier Fog.

Ironically, because of the poor air quality in the area, the smoky air pretty much looked like fog in the background.

The quartet—vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell, vocalist/guitarist William DuVall, bassist Mike Inez and drummer Sean Kinney—were the first band to perform on the Space Needle’s new “Loupe,” the world’s first and only revolving glass floor 500 feet high.

“I’ve visited The Space Needle many times in my life and it’s going to be a real honor and a total trip for us to play there,” said Cantrell. “We’re so proud of this album and to be able to celebrate its release with a performance at one of our town’s most iconic landmarks is really special.”

SiriusXM, which is part of the promotion, will broadcast Alice In Chains’ acoustic performance exclusively on Friday, August 31, at 5 p.m. ET and PT via satellite and via satellite and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.