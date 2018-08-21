Trump doesn’t mention convictions of former campaign manager, attorney during rally

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — President Donald Trump avoided mentioning the legal troubles of two former close associates during a campaign rally in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Trump spent his rally Tuesday at the Charleston Civic Center talking about ESPN and the NFL, introducing members of Congress in the audience and boosting the candidacy of Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey is challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Trump also discussed the November midterm elections and promised to visit West Virginia again before then.

Hours earlier, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight financial crimes. The convictions were the first stemming from the special counsel investigation into the president’s associates and their ties to Russia.

Also Tuesday, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony counts and said he had been directed by Trump during the 2016 campaign to pay hush money to two women to influence the outcome of the election.