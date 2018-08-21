Seattle closes public outdoor pools, wading pools due to poor air quality

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation announced it was closing its outdoor pools and wading pools Tuesday and Wednesday due to the poor air quality.

“We are closing our two outdoor pools, Colman Pool (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Mounger Pool (2535 32nd Ave. W), as well as the remaining wading pools that are operating for the season (Green Lake, Volunteer Park, Van Asselt, and Lincoln Park wading pools) today, Aug. 21, and tomorrow, Aug. 22, due to the poor air quality,” the department said.

It said Colman Pool closed the end of the 4:45 p.m. public swim Tuesday; Mounger Pool closed at the end of the 4:25 p.m. public swim Tuesday. It said wading pools began draining at 3:30 p.m.

To check for the latest facility and program opening/closure information, please visit Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Twitter page at https://twitter.com/SeattleParks.