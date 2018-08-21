Man steals 80-foot yacht, rams other boats in South Lake Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A man stole an 80-foot yacht from South Lake Union and hit other boats early Tuesday morning as he attempted to escape police.

Seattle police were called to Chandler's Cove about 4:30 a.m. in response to a reported theft of the boat.

The suspect managed to start the yacht and then ram other boats nearby as he attempted to turn it around.

Upon realizing he couldn't escape, the suspect then jumped into Lake Union. Officers pulled him from the water about 15 minutes later.

The suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation and will be booked into the King County Jail once he is medically cleared.

The damage to property is still being assessed and detectives.

This remains an active and on-going investigation.