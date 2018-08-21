Kent food company recalls ‘Homestyle Meatloaf’

SEATTLE — Kent-based Taylor Farms Northwest, LLC, is recalling about 62 pounds of ready-to-eat meatloaf products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products contain fish (anchovies) and milk, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The products were produced on Aug. 19, 2018.

The following product is subject to recall: 62 units of 16-oz clear containers with “Homestyle Meatloaf,” with a “Sell By: 8/25/2018” on the front packaging label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34834” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered on Aug. 20, 2018, when a Taylor Farms Northwest employee conducted an inventory check and discovered the mislabeling of the Turkey Meatloaf with Kale as Homestyle Meatloaf, which is a beef product. The establishment then notified FSIS of the problem.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Taylor Farms Northwest, LLC at 1-855-455-0098. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact the company at Press@taylorfarms.com.