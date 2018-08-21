× ‘Armed and dangerous’ felon arrested outside Sequim casino; had been shot in the butt

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington’s Most Wanted fugitive Conrad Edwards was arrested at the Seven Cedars Casino in Sequim. Now, detectives are trying to find out if anyone knows who shot him in the buttocks after he allegedly assaulted them in Lakewood, Washington.

On August 18, 2018, the 42-year-old Marysville resident was arrested by Deputy Don Kitchen at the Seven Cedars Casino in Sequim for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Theft in the Third Degree.

Investigators have determined that Edwards met a guy at the Tulalip Casino and gave this man a ride to the Seven Cedars Casino in Sequim, in exchange for gas money. The two stopped for gas at the Longhouse deli in Sequim. While the man was inside the store, Edwards left with his backpack containing the man’s personal belongings. (Theft in the Third Degree).

The victim reported the crime to Deputy Kitchen.

Later in the evening, employees of the Seven Cedars Casino located the vehicle Edwards had been driving. Deputy Kitchen arrived and detained him as he was walking out the back door of the casino.

Edwards was arrested for a Department of Corrections warrant for Escape from Community Custody. The vehicle that Edwards was driving was determined to have been stolen out of Snohomish County.

A search warrant executed on the vehicle resulted in the recovery of most of the victim’s personal property. Information recovered from the stolen vehicle and the victim showed that Edwards had assaulted a man in Lakewood, Washington and upon leaving the scene of the assault, had been shot in the left buttock.

Edwards was seen by Clallam Fire District 3 medics on scene and transported to the hospital by deputies where he was treated for a gunshot.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in any information about Mr. Edwards’s series of criminal activity, specifically his involvement in an assault and gunshot injury.

Case number: 2018-18458. You can call 911 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or at www.P3Tips.com or call the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 417-2262.