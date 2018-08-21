× A day after leaving Seahawks, Jon Ryan reportedly signing with Bills

SEATTLE – Jon Ryan’s Tuesday is looking a lot better than his Monday did.

A day after the Seattle Seahawks cut their longtime punter, Ryan has reportedly agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills. As an added bonus, he’ll be reunited with former teammate and friend Steven Hauschka, who is the Bills’ kicker.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the signing, and added that Ryan requested to be released from the Seahawks. Seattle selected punter Michael Dickson in the fifth round of April’s draft, and Dickson leads the NFL in punting in the preseason.

Former #Seahawks punter Jon Ryan is flying to Buffalo and will sign with the #Bills when he lands, source said. He requested his release from Seattle, saw it quickly granted, now will land on his feet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2018

Ryan spent Monday afternoon in Renton at a lounge called Jay Berry’s. He told a Seattle Times reporter who stopped by that “it feels weird” to be without a job after 15 years of pro football.

He didn’t have to feel weird for long.