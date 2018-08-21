A day after leaving Seahawks, Jon Ryan reportedly signing with Bills
SEATTLE – Jon Ryan’s Tuesday is looking a lot better than his Monday did.
A day after the Seattle Seahawks cut their longtime punter, Ryan has reportedly agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills. As an added bonus, he’ll be reunited with former teammate and friend Steven Hauschka, who is the Bills’ kicker.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the signing, and added that Ryan requested to be released from the Seahawks. Seattle selected punter Michael Dickson in the fifth round of April’s draft, and Dickson leads the NFL in punting in the preseason.
Ryan spent Monday afternoon in Renton at a lounge called Jay Berry’s. He told a Seattle Times reporter who stopped by that “it feels weird” to be without a job after 15 years of pro football.
He didn’t have to feel weird for long.