Ninth cat found mutilated in Thurston County, officials say

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A ninth mutilated cat has been found in Olympia, Thurston County Joint Animal Services said Tuesday.

The 11-year-old cat, named Midnight, went missing on Sunday and the owners found the cat Monday near Lilly Road SE and Pacific Avenue SE in Olympia, the agency said. The cat had been beaten and cut open and several internal organs removed, officials said.

A necropsy was underway Tuesday afternoon.

Thurston County Joint Animal Services investigators are working to determine whether yet another mutilated cat is linked to the seven they already believe are connected. An 8th kitten was recently found beheaded, but it is still unclear if its death was linked to the other seven.

A reward of $21,000 is being offered in the original case, up another $1,000 from Tuesday.

If you have any tips, you can call Thurston County Animal Services at (360) 352-2510. You can donate to Pasado’s reward fund here.