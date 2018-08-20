WSP: Suspected DUI driver hits car head-on in Covington

COVINGTON, Wash. — One person was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Monday morning on SR 18 in the Covington area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said westbound SR 18 remained closed at 7:00 a.m.

Johnson said firefighters had to rescue someone who was pinned in one of the vehicles. That person was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The other driver was taken into custody for investigation of DUI, Johnson said.

Westbound lanes of SR 18 were expected to be closed through at least 8:00 a.m.

No further details have been released.

SR 18 WB in Covington closed for rollover vehicle w/ person trapped. Drivers being forced off exit. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Zp58hWykJH — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) August 20, 2018