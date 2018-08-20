× Meet Hope! #WhyNotMePets

A little lady named Hope has a special meaning to her name.

Staff at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley gave her that name because they are hoping someone will make her apart of their family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Hope get adopted.

She’s been at the shelter since mid-July.

Hope is a 7-year-old Basset Hound. She will make a wonderful family pet because she has good house manners.

“She’s not loud like a traditional basset hound,” said Janine Ceja, the Executive Director at the shelter. “They can be really vocal. I’m not going to put that past her. I bet you she’s had some moments where she’s had really good vocal. She might be practicing for a choir or something, but she’s pretty good.”

Hope was adopted before, but the family had kids that didn't respect her space.

Ceja said she would do best in a quieter home with adults because of her age.

"She's pretty good," said Ceja. "She appears to be in great health and we haven't seen anything negative and she's been coping well here at the shelter, but I know she would really prefer home life."

Hope is a very curious dog. She'll let you know if she hears something strange too.

She really likes her cookie treats and anything with peanut butter or cheese.

Anyone who adopts her will have fun playing with her floppy ears too.

If you're interested in adopting hope, you can visit the Humane Society of Skagit Valley in Burlington.

The shelter is open seven days a week.