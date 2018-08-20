Jon Ryan says goodbye to Seahawks: ‘I never wanted this day to come’

RENTON, Wash. – Though the Seattle Seahawks haven’t made an announcement yet, Jon Ryan said goodbye to the team’s fans on Twitter on Monday morning.

The punter tweeted a statement, saying “it’s been an absolute honor and privilege to play in this great city of Seattle for the past 10 years.”

Ryan came to the Seahawks in 2008 after stints in the CFL and with the Green Bay Packers. He’s been the team’s starting punter since 2008, and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“I have so many amazing memories over the past decade – from our Super Bowl 48 victory, to throwing a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship, to breaking the record of how many times a person could say 'butthole' in one radio interview – it’s been an amazing ride,” he wrote.

The Seahawks drafted punter Michael Dickson in the fifth round of April’s NFL draft, and Dickson has been very impressive in the preseason. In Saturday’s 24-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Dickson had three punts for 160 yards.

“I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday,” Ryan wrote. “Even though I’m leaving, I will always be a Seahawk.”

Ryan married comedian Sarah Colonna in 2016.

❤️ thank you for everything, Seattle. So many memories. https://t.co/iOLhqY36Ht — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) August 20, 2018

Ryan ends his career with the Seahawks with the most punts (770), for the most yards (34,480) and the highest average yards per punt (44.8) of any punter in team history. He also holds the team record for longest punt (77 yards).

“But more than anything I want to thank the 12s,” Ryan wrote. “You embraced a pale skinned, red headed Canadian with a speech impediment and made him feel like a super star. I will forever be grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you, Seattle.”