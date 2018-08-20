× CenturyLink Field hiring workers to help during Seahawks games

SEATTLE – Q13 FOX is proud to be your home of the Seattle Seahawks and with the preseason underway it’s not just players getting ready to work on gameday. The staff at CenturyLink Field take pride in the work that they do, too.

“Over 69,000 people fit into the stands on game day and that’s a lot of guests looking to have a great time.” Chad Scarbrough, Training and Events Manager, explains, “…we need 3,000 people to take care of them and feel special.”

But it takes the right kind of employee to fill these jobs so CenturyLink Field has partnered with AARP to find the perfect fit. Retirees know what it takes to do a job well and also are looking for something to do with their time. Unruly fans also react better and respect these employees.

Team Captain, Jill Bratvold, is a successful business owner who decided she still wanted to work after retiring. She’s all smiles as she tends to the needs of every single fan that walks into the Club Level and averages about two dozen hugs a day.

“Maybe you’re not as outgoing, maybe guest services isn’t necessarily the right fit for you, we’ve got jobs where you can simply move product around the building, really supportive roles,” explains Scarbrough. There’s easily over one hundred staff that CenturyLink Field could use before the regular season kicks off.

To apply for a job, click here.