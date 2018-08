Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- Nobody was hurt after an acid spill Monday at the Muckleshoot Health and Wellness Center.

According to Skyway firefighters, hazmat crews were called around 8:00 a.m. to the report of hazardous materials.

A HazMat team entered the building and discovered an acid spill. Crews said they were able to neutralize the spill and were going through the decontamination process.

Crews said the building would soon be turned over to staff of the wellness center.