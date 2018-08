Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UW Football play-by-play announcer Tony Castricone joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss the upcoming football season, which starts on Saturday September 1 against Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Castricone gave his impressions of the current team, ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll, and one that was predicted to win the Pac-12 in a preseason media poll.

Interview above.