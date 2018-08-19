Brush fire burns near homes in Covington area

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters and homeowners with garden hoses fought back a brush fire Sunday that burned within 15 to 20 feet of homes near Covington and closed a portion of westbound SR 18.

Firefighters responded at about 2:45 p.m. to an area near 188th Avenue Southeast and Southeast Wax Road, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Fire crosses fireline. Fire crews abandon

Abandon hose line and move towards Hwy 18. pic.twitter.com/rQKJzbF5Gt — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 20, 2018

Officials said winds blowing East helped push flames away from homes but toward SR 18. As of the latest reports, no homes are being threatened by the fire.

“We had the fire somewhat contained, then the wind picked up, and it moved past our fire line,” Keith Kepler, public information officer with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, said.

All lanes of WB 18 still blocked west of Tiger Mountain due to a fire/fire response. Consider I-90 instead tonight or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/VtdCRivdT3 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 20, 2018

It’s estimated the fire has burned about 5 acres.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is among the the agencies that responded, sending a helicopter to help local crews get the fire under control.