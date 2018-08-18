LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
LOS ANGELES — The Seattle Seahawks are on the road for the first time this preseason to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at ROKit Field at StubHub Center.
Rivers 4-4 for 41 yards to lead Chargers to the Seattle 10.
And Gordon through a big hole up middle to the 2.
Nice play by McDougald to keep Gordon to a 2-yard gain on a second down pass at the 45.
Nickel back Justin Coleman can't hold extended coverage on Philip Rivers' scramble throw for 21 yards on Chargers' first offensive play. #Seahawks
Tre Flowers is starting right CB, McDougald and Thompson again the SS/FS pairing. Frank Clark, Branden Jackson the DEs. #Seahawks
Jason Myers is good from 33 yards. Seahawks take a 3-0 lead on their opening possession. #SEAvsLAC
Brandon Marshall played all but one snap of that series, as far as I could tell,but didn't get a target.
Jason Myers to kick, Jon Ryan to hold, FG try from 33 yards to end #Seahawks opening drive after this timeout
Carroll calls time. Might have been some confusion over what down it was as now the kicking team is on — Myers kicking out of Ryan's hold.
Mike Davis the second tailback in and gets the ball to take it to the 17.
Damn.. sounded like a home game on that Carson TD run, which will be called back due to Dissly penalty. But stadium is half empty but those who are here sound like majority of #Seahawks fans. Remind you of anything at Safeco lately?
Touchdown #Seahawks. Chris Carson runs through arm tackles from 23 yards. Illegal block in back by TE Will Dissly brings it back.
Touchdown Chris Carson, but there's a flag on the field…
Jaron Brown open from me to you across the middle for completion of 27 yds after Russell Wilson play-action fake to Chris Carson. 15yd LA personal foul has #Seahawks from own 25 to Chargers 31 after just 1 play
Quite a few #Seahawks fans in the not-so-full StubHub Center so far.
Same three #Seahawks stay off the field for national anthem for second straight preseason game: Duane Brown, Quinton Jefferson, Branden Jackson.
Tre Flowers the starting right CB as #Seahawks begin pregame team drills before tonight's second preseason game at Chargers
Sebastian Janikowski just drilled a pretty effortless-looking 60-yard FG in warm-ups. Even at 40, he can still thump it. #Seahawks
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 19, 2018
Byron Maxwell. Still on field and not getting dressed. Would guess… not playing tonight so as @AaronQ13Fox said expect Flowers and Johnson at RCB. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/tosGsYnXiZ
