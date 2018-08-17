Wanted hit and run driver seen gathering belongings after crash, walking off

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Cell phone video shows a hit and run suspect that Pierce County detectives are hoping you can help identify.

“The suspect in this was involved in a crash, got out of his vehicle, removed items and then fled the scene, so it’s a 1999 Honda and with these photos we’re hoping we get the person identified who fled and hold him accountable for the crash,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

The cell phone video was shot right after the two-car crash that happened shortly after 6pm at 8th Ave. Ct. S. and 118th St. in Parkland on July 24th.

It wasn't a hit and run until the suspect in that Chicago Bulls shirt nonchalantly grabbed some stuff out of his car and walked away.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).