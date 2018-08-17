× Two injured in shooting in U-District; search underway for suspects

SEATTLE — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Friday night after a shooting in the 5200 block of 20th Avenue NE in Seattle’s University District, fire and police said.

Another injured person took themselves to the hospital, police said.

Police tweeted that suspects were outstanding.

The Fire Department then said it had treated and rushed an adult male to the hospital in critical condition. The other injured person drove to the hospital.

No other details were provided about the shooting.

The investigation was underway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.