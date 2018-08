× Tacoma police investigate Hilltop homicide

Right now Tacoma police are working to figure out who killed a man and left his body near 21st Street and South Sheridan Avenue, a few blocks from St. Joseph Medical Center. Investigators say someone called 911 to report seeing the body just before 2:30 Friday morning.

So far police have not released any information about how the man was killed or who might be responsible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.