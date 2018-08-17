With about 14 specially trained dogs, searchers will scour Vesper Peak again for missing hiker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- With approximately 14 dogs, the Snohomish County sheriff's search-and-rescue unit and volunteers on Saturday will scour the south side of Vesper Peak in the search for Samantha Sayers, the hiker who has been missing since Aug. 1.

Sayers, 28, went on a day hike alone to Vesper Peak in the North Cascades on Aug. 1 and never returned. Previous searches for her have been unsuccessful.

On Friday afternoon, K-9 search teams were transported to the south side of Vesper Peak from Spada Lake, the sheriff's office said. Teams planned to stay overnight on the mountain and begin searching early Saturday.

"Approximately 14 search dogs are scheduled to participate in this weekend's search operation," the sheriff's office said.

The Sunrise Mine Trailhead would be closed on Saturday because of the search.

The sheriff's office asks that you call 911 if you have seen Sayers or know of her whereabouts.