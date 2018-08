WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Randall Nordblad-Jones is being hunted by U.S. Marshals after failing to register as a sex offender in Benton County.

He was convicted of raping a 13 year old girl when he was 16.

He’s 20 years old now, 5’8” and weighs 105 pounds.

He registered as homeless, but gave a Kennewick address back in October.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers.