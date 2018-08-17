× Exploring Everett’s beautiful parks

EVERETT – It’s a beautiful sunny day on Silver Lake where many are enjoying the sunshine and surf. A place that serves as the perfect backdrop for endless family adventures. From swimming to swinging, paddling and fishing, the thirty-five acre park has something for everyone.

Brandon Schmid has brought his two kids, Aubrey and Ethan, to fish here for the first time saying, “I think I’m just their fish tender…They’re catching a lot of fish. A lot of perch, bass, trout.”

And another family came all the way from Los Angeles. They skipped staying in the big city and opted to explore Everett instead.

“We wanted to get outside the city to see what the adjacent cities had to offer, the smaller cities. We wanted something more quaint and Seattle seems like it’s more of a hustle and bustle type of city so we chose Everett,” said Denise Steur.

They chose Everett and they chose to challenge each other in a friendly game of disc golf. Where some were better than others. Take it from them, be extra careful on Hole #2. Many discs have been lost in the water on that hole.

What makes this park just east of I-5 on Silver Lake special? It’s a great place to have fun catching fish, playing table tennis, and simply enjoying everything.