× DUI suspects jumps off 520 bridge during traffic stop

SEATTLE – A man is dead after officials say he jumped off the 520 bridge during a traffic stop.

According to Washington State Patrol, troopers pulled a driver over on the eastbound lanes of 520 on suspicion of DUI just before 2 a.m.

Troopers handcuffed the man and attempted to put him in the back of the patrol car.

That’s when investigators say the 31-year-old man jumped off the 520 bridge into Lake Washington.

Seattle Police’s Harbor Unit searched for the man and found him after about 40 minutes.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.