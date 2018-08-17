Canadian wildfire smoke may return to Western Washington soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The forecast remains dry for now for the western portion of our state with improved air quality because of the marine influence. The ocean air flowing our way will come to an end towards the second half of the weekend when the dry and hazy conditions return.

From now until the rainy season Western Washington will intermittently experience air quality issues. There will be days with a fair amount of smoke in the skies with a few days of relief in between.

The major concern Fridayis Eastern Washington with fire danger still extremely high and the threat of a few thunderstorms could be trouble for that part of our region. The Air Quality report for the eastern half of our state is still “unhealthy”.

The return of smoky skies?

Authorities with the Olypmic Region Clean Air Agency said Friday that smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to return early next week:

"Weather conditions on Sunday could bring that wildfire smoke back into Western Washington. All six of ORCAA's counties — Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific, and Thurston – could see higher levels of air pollution by Sunday afternoon or evening. Since the Grays Harbor Air Monitoring station remains off-line due to technical issues, residents there should refer to the Pacific County data. "Some of the communities in Clallam and Jefferson Counties could see increasing smoke impacts by Saturday evening, due to their proximity to the Hamma Hamma Wildfire burning just west of Hood Canal. "By early in the week, the Canadian smoke could push air quality across Western Washington into the Moderate and even Unhealthy ranges on the Washington Air Quality Advisory (WAQA) chart."

*RED FLAG Warning remains in effect through 11am Today for Eastern Washington. Possible thunderstorms for parts of southeastern Washington will continue through midday from Spokane south to the Palouse and down through the lower Columbia Basin. Expect winds to get gusty at times up to 30 mph with a chance of lightning which will increase the threat of igniting already dry fuels around the region.

*AIR QUALITY Alert remains in effect mainly for most counties in Eastern Washington with some areas in Western Washington south along the I-5 corridor down into the Rose City. Conditions will stay “Unhealthy” through midday.

TODAY: Starts off a little cloudy but by the end of the day skies will be partly to mostly sunny with some hazy sunshine by the afternoon. Highs near 75.

WEEKEND: A little warmer, but we’ll see a little more haze each day from time to time. Highs climb into the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We turn up the heat again landing above normal. There is still NO RAIN in sight. The mountains will get some thunderstorms starting Monday and will not be good news for our dry tinder grounds. We’ll be watching for lightning strikes that will increase the fire threat.