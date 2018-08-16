Everett Silvertips lure in players from all over region

EVERETT – Hockey sticks in hand, dozens of young athletes laced up their tennis shoes and hit the floor of the rink– which is usually covered in ice– at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena. The Everett Silvertips hosted this street hockey tournament, which lured players from all over the region.

“Boys and girls are here playing, and this is what we are trying to focus on: put a stick in people’s hands and elevate the sport,” says Zoran Rajcic, Everett Silvertips’ Chief Operating Officer.

Many of these young players have had a hockey stick in their hands since they were able to walk.

“It’s awesome,” says Matthew Fonteyne, who just wrapped up a stellar career with the Silvertips. “It just goes to show that the game is growing here in Everett.”

It is definitely growing, and spawning world-class talent. Wyatte Wylie was once one of these young players. A home-grown talent, Wylie starred for the Silvertips, and was just drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers, becoming the first Everett-raised player to be drafted into the NHL.

“I grew up here, so it’s awesome to know people in the stands,” Wylie says. “I always have family here, and just being from here, I hope that other kids can do the same as I have.”