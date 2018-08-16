× Search on for ‘High-Violent’ offender who crashed truck to escape deputies

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Joseph Lee Duncan crashed his truck Wednesday and escaped on foot in Benton City. Officers are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

The 33-year-old has four warrants out for his arrest for Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence against a 6-month pregnant woman. Duncan is accused of almost running her off the freeway that runs between Benton City and Prosser.

Officers located and arrested his cohort Wednesday who has been hiding him and say Duncan is now dangerous to the community because he doesn’t have his vehicle or a place to stay, so his reckless behavior could escalate.

Duncan is also wanted in Benton County and Franklin County by Department of Corrections officers for violating the terms of his release after convictions for 2 felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance\Methamphetamine.

His criminal history includes numerous Assault convictions as well as Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Vehicle Prowling, Robbery 2nd Degree, Forgery, Resisting Arrest, DUI, Malicious Mischief and Possession of Stolen Property. He is classified by DOC as a ‘High Violent’ offender.

Duncan is 6’2″ and weighs 170 pounds. If you can tell officers where to locate him, submit an anonymous tip to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.