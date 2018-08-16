Meet No. 37: Tre Flowers could fill Seahawks’ void at cornerback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tre Flowers may be a rookie, but he could step into a big role for the Seahawks this season.

With the departure of Richard Sherman, Deshawn Shead and Jeremy Lane in the offseason, Flowers could see significant time for Seattle at cornerback.

“This is one that I’m really excited about,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of the lanky defensive back.

Seattle drafted Flowers in the fifth round out of Oklahoma State, where he played safety. He garnered All-Big 12 and All American honors as a senior with the Cowboys.

His teammates voted him team captain last season and OSU coaches honored Flowers with the team’s outstanding defensive player award. He left college after racking up 279 total tackles.

While successful at safety, the Seahawks plan to move him to cornerback.

Carroll says the team sees a lot of potential for growth as Flowers transitions into a position he hasn’t really played since high school.

“I really liked the way he played (in college) because he’s so tall and because he’s so agile and he’s a good tackler and all around player,” Carroll said.