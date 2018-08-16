Hoquiam man found shot to death at boat launch in Grays Harbor County; suspect arrested

MONTESANO, Wash. — A 30-year-old Hoquiam man was arrested for investigation of murder Thursday after another man was found shot to death at the Humptulips River boat launch in Grays Harbor County.

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson says the body of 35-year-old Andrew Detwiler, of Hoquiam, was found earlier Thursday near the Humptulips River along State Route 109 by a person who was fishing.

Detwiler died from multiple gunshot wounds, Johansson said.

Deputies have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the death and booked him into the Grays Harbor County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder. The suspect has not been formally charged yet.

An investigation is continuing.