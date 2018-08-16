Explosives device found near trail on Orcas Island; ATF offering reward of up to $10,000 for info

SEATTLE — An explosives device was found near a hiking trail on Orcas Island, and the ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible, the federal agency said Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said an island resident discovered the explosives device near a trail in the San Juan County Land Bank Turtleback Mountain Preserve on Aug. 6.

“It is not known when the device was placed, nor is it known if other devices have been placed,” the ATF said in a news release.

The ATF and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

“ATF and the SJCO are requesting that residents and visitors pay close attention to their surroundings and report any suspicious objects they find,” ATF said.

“Anyone with information on the person or persons who placed the device; hears or has heard loud explosions, either in the recent past or in the future; or finds a site that appears to have had an explosion there, are asked to call ATF at our toll free hotline, 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477). All calls to ATF can remain anonymous.

“People can also submit a tip through ATF’s new ‘report it’ app available at http://www.reportit.com and at Google Play and the Apple App Store. All tips are confidential and can be anonymous.”