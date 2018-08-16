Enumclaw’s Kasey Kahne retiring after 15 NASCAR Cup seasons

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne says he is retiring from full-time racing.

The 38-year-old Kahne announced his intentions Thursday on Twitter, saying “I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but I’m at ease with the decision that I have made.”

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver has 18 victories in 15 years in the Cup Series, including a playoff-clinching one last season at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That win came amid speculation that Hendrick would part ways with Kahne following six seasons. Hendrick made it official two weeks later.

Kahne, from Enumclaw, Washington, signed on with Leavine Family Racing for 2018. He has one top-five finish in 23 starts for Leavine. He had been offered a ride with Leavine next year. But he plans to spend his time with young son Tanner and his sprint car team.

He says “the highs didn’t outweigh the lows, and the grueling schedule takes a toll on your quality of life. I need to spend time doing the things I enjoy and love.”

Other drivers were reacting on Twitter, wishing Kahne well.

Can I just say how awesome you were as a teammate and a friend but really how awesome you were as a neighbor!! Not once but twice👍… wishing you all the best as you move forward https://t.co/EE8uh10lQV — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) August 16, 2018

Wish you the best buddy! 2019 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year sounds pretty cool. https://t.co/jKXw7BoFzQ — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) August 16, 2018

Sad to see, I hope you enjoy some well deserved time with your family! https://t.co/5dSG0Xj7pe — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) August 16, 2018