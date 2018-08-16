Bridging the Divide: The 2018 midterms

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control to policing, to politics.

This week: A pledge to run clean campaigns

As the country looks ahead to the Midterm elections, the head of the Washington State Democratic Party and Washington State Republican Party sit face-to-face to talk about the state of political discourse in America.