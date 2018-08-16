× 16 year old arraigned in court accused of unintentionally shooting and killing his best friend

SEATTLE – The 14 year-old victim is On’Jeray Devereaux and family members say he was kind, gentle and a popular teenager who loved to play football.

To many the teen was known as OJ and now his best friend is facing manslaughter charges in the unintentional fatal shooting.

The victim’s mother Odyssey Devereaux shared some of her favorite images of her son with Q13 News on Thursday shortly her son’s best friend appeared in court for the first time.

The defendant looked visibly shell shocked as he appeared in front of a judge who found probable cause to continue the case.

Court documents revealed that defendant and On’Jeray was hanging out at the defendant’s home. Another teenager was with them inside a detached garage and witnessed the incident.

Probable cause documents say the teens were smoking marijuana and the 16 year old was playing with a loaded semi automatic firearm. Detectives say the defendant admitted to playing with the safety and pulling the trigger when the gun went off. A single bullet hit the 14 year-old in the face.

The defendant ran and told family members to call 911 and provided aid to his best friend.

The 14 year-old later died at Harborview.

On Thursday there was no animosity from the victim’s family members who showed up in court.

The victim’s mother said she is not angry at the defendant but the pain is still overwhelming for family members.

“It hurts we are in pain I haven’t even got to the grieving yet I am still trying to believe it,” On’Jeray’s grandfather Jerry Frederick said.

“It was a tragic accident those boys loved each other they were best friends they loved each other,” defendant’s mother Carla Anderson.

Anderson says she is moved that On’Jeray’s family members have remained supportive after everything. She also says she does not know where gun came from.

King County Sheriff’s Office says the gun did not come from the defendant’s home. They are trying to trace the origins of the firearm and hope to have more information next week.

The Sheriff’s Office says in the last 4 months there have been 5 incidents involving teenagers shooting someone after playing around with a gun.