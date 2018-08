SEATTLE — A young woman was shot in the arm at 22nd Avenue and East Pine Street in Seattle Wednesday, police and fire department officials said.

Police said that the injury was not life-threatening.

“Suspect left in vehicle,” police tweeted.

The Seattle Fire Department said the woman was approximately 17 years old and that she was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The Seattle Police Department said detectives were investigating, but that it had no other details.