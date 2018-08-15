Meet No. 94: Rasheem Green brings versatility, sack potential to Seahawks’ defensive line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – If Rasheem Green can produce like he did in college, the Seattle Seahawks might have the steal of the 2018 draft.

The USC product fell to the Seahawks in the third round, at No. 79 overall, but some draft experts thought he could’ve been a second- or even first-round talent after a 10-sack season in 2017.

The 6-foot-4, 279-pound defensive end just turned 21 in May, but the Seahawks say they believe he’ll be ready to contribute soon.

“You could see after the first day that he’s really well-coached,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said at rookie camp. “You can see that he’s got a real sense for rushing the passer. In his movements and the transitions in an out of his movements, he seems like an experienced kid for a 20-year-old. He looks like he would have a chance to do what we need him to do. He doesn’t look like he’s got a million miles to go.”

Seattle has no shortage of spots to fill on the defensive line after the offseason departures of Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and Cliff Avril. The versatile Green has the potential to move around, having played both on the outside and interior in college.

Green had three tackles and 1.5 sacks in his preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.