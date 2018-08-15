All Local. All Morning in Everett
Man pleads guilty to killing mother, attacking father, setting fire to home near Snohomish

Posted 11:22 PM, August 15, 2018

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of killing his mother, stabbing his father and setting fire to their home in 2016 has pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Daily Herald reports 32-year-old Zachary Konicke of Machias pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that included second-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree arson.

In a statement to the court, Konicke said he was "suffering a serious mental health crisis at the time."

He told the court he stabbed his mother and cut his father with the knife before kicking him down a staircase.

The father survived the attack, but 58-year-old Vicki Konicke was killed in the burning house.

Zachary Konicke told the court he decided against pursuing an insanity defense. He is scheduled to be sentenced in late September.

