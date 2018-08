BREMERTON, Wash. – A Kitsap County Jail corrections officer accidentally shot himself in the leg during training Wednesday, Bremerton police said.

The officer was at the Bremerton PD firing range on West Belfair Valley Rd. when he accidentally discharged his duty weapon around 3 p.m.

His injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Bremerton police are investigating.