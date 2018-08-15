6-year-old orders $300 worth of toys on Amazon without her parents knowing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- A Utah girl took advantage of "one-click" ordering on Amazon and bought $300 worth of toys without her parents knowing, according to KSTU.

Caitlin's mom recently bought her a Barbie on Amazon for her birthday and let the girl track the package.

When she left Caitlin unattended on Amazon, she purchased some more birthday gifts and chose overnight shipping.

The following day, the delivery truck pulled up at their home in Utah.

"They just started unloading box after box after box," Caitlin's cousin, Riah Diyaolu, told BuzzFeed.

Caitlin's mother said she is returning the packages. She also revoked Caitlin's internet privileges for one month.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018