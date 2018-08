× 6.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Aleutian Islands

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. No tsunami is expected.

The earthquake struck at 1:56 p.m., about 25 miles south of Tanaga Volcano and 75 miles southwest of the Aleutian community of Adak.

The quake was near the Andreanof Islands, a group of islands near the western edge of the Aleutians.