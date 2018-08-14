× Wildfire rages in Glacier National Park, destroys some buildings, at least one historic structure

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. — The fire in Montana’s Glacier National Park raged through the park’s busiest area, prompting evacuations of an area with hundreds of summer homes, cabins and a lakefront lodge.

The threat prompted officials to evacuate the Lake McDonald Lodge.

The Howe Ridge fire northwest of Lake McDonald burned actively throughout the night despite Super Scoopers taking water out of Lake McDonald and ground resources hiking in to the scene.

The Park on Tuesday estimated the fire has burned between 1,500-2,500 acres.

The evacuation order for the Howe Ridge fire includes the Lake McDonald lodge area, the Avalanche Campground and about 55 private residences at the end of Lake McDonald.

Landowners have been notified in person by rangers on Sunday evening while visitors and employees were also notified of the need to evacuate at around 9 p.m.

The south end of Lake McDonald including the Grist Road and Apgar Village are not under evacuation orders, however the Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed from Lake McDonald Lodge to Logan Pass.

Visitors are asked to keep the roadways clear to allow for emergency traffic including those evacuating.

The east side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road remains open and Logan Pass is accessible from the St. Mary side of Glacier National Park.

The lost buildings include the so-called Big House at Kelly’s Camp, a resort developed early last century serving auto travelers along Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, park officials said Tuesday. Also destroyed were a second cabin at the camp, seven private summer residences and other structures under park ownership.

Firefighters managed to save several historic structures that caught fire. Among them were the Lake McDonald Ranger station and the Wheeler Cabin, built by the family of former Montana U.S. Sen. Burton Wheeler. But the Wheeler boat house, several outbuildings on the property and a boathouse at the nearby Lake McDonald Ranger Station were lost, the park said.

Kristy Pancoast, a visitor to the park, took a photo showing the flames engulfing a cabin Sunday night.

“It was insane I never have seen anything like that up close,” said Pancoast of Big Fork, Montana. Pancoast said she watched the flames for an hour across the lake before she was evacuated. “When we realized there were a bunch of other structures over there, it makes your heart drop,” she said.

Glacier National Park Conservancy Executive Director Doug Mitchell said it was devastating to lose some of the park’s historic structures.

“Wheeler is such an iconic name,” Mitchell said. “It’s always such a gut punch when something so iconic, so much a part of the parks’ cultural fabric is taken away and lost in this way.”