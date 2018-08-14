× Mariners officially reinstate Robinson Cano after 80-game suspension

OAKLAND, Calif. – Robinson Cano is officially back.

The Seattle Mariners announced Tuesday morning that they’d officially reinstated Cano from the MLB restricted list.

That means Cano will return from his 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s drug agreement when Seattle plays at Oakland on Tuesday evening.

The All-Star second baseman has been out since May 15, though he’s been playing in the minor leagues for the past week. Cano is ineligible for the postseason if Seattle makes it.

The Mariners optioned right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence to Class AAA Tacoma and transferred right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala to the 60-day disabled list.