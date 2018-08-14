× Seahawks’ first-round pick Rashaad Penny reportedly having finger surgery

RENTON, Wash. – For the second year in a row, the Seattle Seahawks’ top draft pick is hurt before the season even begins.

This time, it isn’t nearly as serious.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Rashaad Penny, the running back out of San Diego State whom the Seahawks took with the 27th overall pick in April’s draft, flew to Philadelphia on Tuesday night to have surgery on his finger Wednesday morning.

Rapoport said the injury includes a break to the finger. Penny is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, which would mean a return right around the start of the regular season. The Seahawks’ first game is Sept. 9, when they go on the road to play the Broncos.

Penny had 16 yards on eight carries last Thursday in the Seahawks’ first preseason game.

Last year, the Seahawks made Malik McDowell their top pick when they selected him in the second round at No. 35 overall. McDowell never took the field for the team, however, after suffering a head injury in an ATV accident.

Seattle returns to preseason action Saturday, when it travels to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in a 7 p.m. game that will be broadcast on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.